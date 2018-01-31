Nikola Mirotic shut down while Bulls explore trades

The Chicago Bulls have decided to shut down Nikola Mirotic until the trade deadline passes as they continue working to find a deal that makes sense for both sides, according to a league source.

The Bulls thought they had a deal done Tuesday that would have sent Mirotic to the New Orleans Pelicans, but Mirotic and his representatives nixed that deal, according to a source, because the $12.5 million team option for the 2018-19 season would not be guaranteed.

The Pelicans and Bulls were trying to finalize a package that included Omer Asik and a future first-round pick going to Chicago, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Asik is owed nearly $25 million through the 2019-20 season.

Mirotic signed a two-year deal with the Bulls in August.

Mirotic has thrived with the Bulls since missing the first 23 games of the season after a scuffle in practice with Bobby Portis left him with facial fractures and a concussion.