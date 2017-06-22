Nuggets talk to Bulls, Suns about trades for Jimmy Butler, Eric Bledsoe

The Denver Nuggets?held separate discussions Thursday, leading up to the NBA draft, about deals to acquire Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler or Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe, sources told ESPN.

The deal with the Bulls would include draft picks and multiple young players but not Nuggets two-year veteran Nikola Jokic, a source said.

In the trade with the Suns, the Nuggets would send point guard Emmanuel Mudiay and the No. 13 overall pick to Phoenix in return for Bledsoe, league sources said. Sources described the dialogue for those negotations as "fluid."

Denver has for some time been seeking an upgrade at the floor general position.

Minnesota, Sacramento and Detroit, sources say, have all reached out to Phoenix in an attempt to gauge the price tag for the 27-year-old Bledsoe, who posted career highs of 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists last season. Mudiay is coming off a season having averaged 11.9 points, 3.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Should Phoenix move Bledsoe, it is anticipated that the Suns would take point guard? De'Aaron Fox?out of Kentucky with the No. 4 pick.