Nyles Morgan loses captaincy ahead of Citrus Bowl

Notre Dame linebacker Nyles Morgan was stripped of his role as a captain for the Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's on Monday against LSU.

The school confirmed the decision, describing the situation as an "an internal matter."

Morgan was not wearing the symbolic "C" on his jersey during warm-ups on Monday and worked with the second-team defensive unit, according to reports from Orlando. He is expected to play in the game.

Junior Te'Von Coney appeared in line to take Morgan's spot in the lineup at middle linebacker.

Morgan recorded 82 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss this season. He was named the Notre Dame defensive player of the year last month.

Notre Dame is already playing without four players suspended in the weeks before this game: running back Deon McIntosh, receiver Kevin Stephenson, tight end Alize Mack and running back C.J. Holmes.