Oakland Raiders file paperwork to relocate to Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders have filed their paperwork to relocate to Las Vegas, the league announced Thursday.

The team's relocation to Las Vegas must be approved by three-fourths of the NFL's team owners.

The move was expected before the league's Feb. 15 deadline, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The proposed 65,000-seat domed stadium the Raiders want to play in is expected to cost $1.9 billion, including $750 million in hotel tax revenue, $650 million from billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson and $500 million from the Raiders and the NFL.

"I am happy to see the process moving forward, and greatly appreciate the commitment of the Raiders and work of the Adelson family to the hope of making Las Vegas the home of the Raiders," Clark County (Nevada) Commission chairman Steve Sisolak told The Associated Press.

The Raiders could become the third NFL franchise to move in the past year. This past week, the Chargers announced they would leave San Diego and move to Los Angeles. This past offseason, the Rams left St. Louis for Los Angeles.

Raiders owner Mark Davis went before the NFL's stadium and finance committees in New York last week during a 3?-hour meeting, updating the league on his plans to relocate.

The Raiders played in Oakland from 1960 to 1981 before relocating to Los Angeles. They returned to Oakland in 1995.

