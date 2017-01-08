Odell Beckham Jr. punches hole in wall after loss, bangs head on door

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. punched a hole in a wall after their 38-13 playoff loss to the Packers in Green Bay, according ESPN's Sal Paolantonio, who saw Beckham also banging his head against a door.

Grounds crew members tell Paolantonio that Beckham was hitting the wall outside their locker room at Lambeau Field, which is located adjacent to the interview room where Beckham had just spoken with reporters. The grounds crew members then came out to see the hole in the wall.

NFL security is investigating the punching of the wall, taking pictures and speaking with members of the grounds crew, according to Paolantonio, who said Beckham then was banging his against the door located outside the Giants locker room.?

A Giants spokesman said the team is aware of the incident but not commenting.

Prior to the incident, Beckham was calm and composed during his postgame press conference.

"These are the learning experiences as tough as they are," Beckham said. "This is what you stand on and grow from. It sucks. There is no way to put it. It sucks. It is a horrible feeling."

The second-team All-Pro finished with just four catches for 28 yards on 11 targets. He also dropped a pair of passes, including one that would've been a touchdown in the first quarter. Instead, the Giants settled for a field goal.

"I'm sure it's going to be a long offseason," Beckham said. "At the end of the day, you just have to take it and you have to grow. You have to learn from it and find ways not to have this feeling again."

The 28 yards was tied for his second-fewest in any game of his career, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The weather may also have been a factor. All three of Beckham's multi-drop games came when the kickoff temperature was below 41 degrees.

Beckham was emotional after the loss, which isn't uncommon for the high-strung star. He was seen banging his head against the wall after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles several weeks back as well.

"Odell is an emotional guy. He was disappointed," quarterback Eli Manning said of his star receiver's demeanor in the locker room after the loss. "I saw him with his head down and disappointed. There are a lot of guys that will shed a tear or two. When you lose a playoff game - and for a lot of guys it's there first time in the playoffs -- to kind of have the season abruptly end like that is shock. Everyone handles it differently."

The criticism on Beckham will extend beyond just his on-field performance and postgame actions. The easy out is to connect his sub-par performance to a trip the wide receivers took to Miami early last week with a playoff game on the horizon.

Beckham understands, even if he doesn't agree with it. He was adamant it had nothing to do with his performance.

"It sounds typical to me. ... At the end of the day I went through practice had zero drops, zero missed assignments, there was nothing to connect seven days ago to [Sunday] and how we payed and executed. There is just nothing in the world. It's just not realistic," Beckham said. "I think it did a great job at creating distractions for us. And it's unfortunate. That is just the way this world is. There is just no way you can connect something that happened seven days ago to [Sunday]."

His coach agreed.

"That didn't have anything to do with the game," coach Ben McAdoo said. "It didn't have anything to do with the ball game. We talked about it. It's over."

So is Beckham's first playoff run, which lasted just one game and ended with an uncharacteristic performance.