Ohio State LBs Jerome Baker, Dante Booker out vs. Spartans, per reports

Ohio State starting linebackers Jerome Baker and Dante Booker will not play in Saturday's game against Michigan State, according to multiple reports.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that both players are dealing with unspecified injuries and aren't expected to play, following a first report by 247 Sports that both players would be out Saturday.

247 Sports reported that sophomore Malik Harrison and redshirt freshman Tuf Borland will start at linebacker against the Spartans.

Ohio State has not commented on the linebackers' status for Saturday's game.

Baker is the Buckeyes' second-leading tackler, with 44 tackles and two sacks in nine games this season. Booker has recorded 31 tackles and two sacks.