Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield says he has "flu-like" symptoms, but will play

LOS ANGELES - Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield?said he's been dealing with "flu-like" symptoms after being a late, unexpected arrival at Rose Bowl media day. He missed the last two days of media availability because of an undisclosed illness.

Mayfield said he decided to show up after he saw reports that he wouldn't be there, and got a driver from the hotel to bring him.

"That's when I realized this isn't about me," he said Saturday. "It's about Oklahoma. My teammates shouldn't have to answer questions on my behalf."

The Heisman Trophy winner has been limited in practice this week because his "energy level is not normal for him right now," coach Lincoln Riley said earlier Saturday. Riley made it clear Mayfield's status for Monday's game against Georgia is not in question.

"He'll be ready to play," Riley said. "Will he be at 100 percent physically? We'll see. He's not going to miss this one."

Mayfield, who sounded hoarse, said he has flu-like symptoms. He said he has been coughing and doesn't have a ton of energy.

"I'm not dying but I'm not feeling 100 percent right now," he said.?

Mayfield said he's been getting better. "[Friday] felt great," he said. "Best I've felt in a while."

Mayfield said practices were taking a "little bit" out of him, but said "I'd rather go out there and practice then have to go do other activities. I'd rather be with my teammates and working on our game plan."

Riley said Mayfield was sick when the team left for California and his condition got worse for a couple days.

Mayfield said he started feeling bad over Christmas break in Austin, Texas.

"My mom was pretty worried to send me out here like that," Mayfield said.

"There was something going around that a couple of other guys have had it," Mayfield said. "It's flu-like, I wouldn't say it's the flu, but it's pretty much like that."

Mayfield did not join the team for its visit to Disney's California Adventure on Wednesday or the Lawry's Beef Bowl the following night.

"Obviously, I'd like to be out there with my team doing all the fun activities at the Rose Bowl puts on," Mayfield said, "but when it comes down to it, it's not going to hinder my play. I'll still be out there Monday for the most important thing."

