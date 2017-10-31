Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield doesn't think Ohio St. should be ranked ahead of Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield said he doesn't get the argument being made that Ohio State should be ranked ahead of his team, considering the Sooners defeated the Buckeyes in Columbus earlier this season.

"There's got to be a head-to-head matchup," Mayfield said after Monday's practice. "You've got to have some sense to count that. You talk about head-to-head, they beat Penn State and both of them are still ranked higher than us.

"I don't understand it."

As the College Football Playoff selection committee prepares to reveal its first rankings of the 2017 season (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App), one of the hot debates has centered on whether Oklahoma or Ohio State should be ranked higher.

The Buckeyes are coming off a dramatic 39-38 win over previously unbeaten Penn State, and have now won six in a row since falling to the Sooners on Sept. 9.

Oklahoma is also 7-1, having lost more recently, to Iowa State at home earlier this month. The Sooners, however, convincingly defeated Ohio State 31-15. But the Buckeyes were ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press poll, four spots ahead of Penn State, and five ahead of the eighth-ranked Sooners.

Mayfield said he'll be paying attention to where the selection committee ranks the Sooners on Tuesday.

"It's just interesting to see how people view us, not necessarily that I'm looking for an approval," Mayfield said. "The final rankings are what matters, and so that will be down the road. We've just got to put our heads down and go to work. If we take care of business the rest of the season, we should be in the top four, no doubt in my mind."

The Sooners have an opportunity for another statement victory this weekend at No. 11 Oklahoma State, which is also 7-1.