Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield shows up at Rose Bowl media day

LOS ANGELES - Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield?has arrived at Rose Bowl media day after missing the last two days of media availability because of an undisclosed illness.

Mayfield was a late, unexpected arrival after it was announced he would not attend. He said he decided to show up after he saw reports that he wouldn't be there.

"That's when I realized this isn't about me," he said Saturday. "It's about Oklahoma. My teammates shouldn't have to answer questions on my behalf."

The Heisman Trophy winner has been limited in practice this week because his "energy level is not normal for him right now," coach Lincoln Riley said earlier Saturday, who made it clear Mayfield's status for Monday's game against Georgia is not in question.

"He'll be ready to play," Riley said. "Will he be at 100 percent physically? We'll see. He's not going to miss this one."

Mayfield, who sounded hoarse, said he's been coughing and doesn't have a ton of energy.

"I'm not dying but I'm not feeling 100 percent right now," he said.

Riley said Mayfield was sick when the team left for California and his condition got worse for a couple days.

Mayfield said he started feeling bad at Christmas in Austin, Texas.

"My mom was pretty worried to send me out here like that," Mayfield said.

Mayfield did not join the team for its visit to Disney's California Adventure on Wednesday or the Lawry's Beef Bowl the following night.

ESPN's Jake Trotter, Arash Markazi and Mark Schlabach contributed to this report.