The Open 2017: Tournament schedule, news, live scores and results

Here is all you need to know about The Open from Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, including day-by-day results and analysis from Southport, England.
Complete tournament coverage and schedule
- Dates: July 20-23
- Venue: Royal Birkdale; Southport, England
- Defending champion: Henrik Stenson
- Tee times: First and second rounds
TV coverage
- United States: Thursday and Friday, 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; Saturday, 4:30-7 a.m. ET, Golf Channel and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET, NBC; Sunday, 4-7 a.m. ET, Golf Channel and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET, NBC
- United Kingdom: Sky Sports
- Australia: Fox Sports Australia
- South America: ESPN Latin America/ESPN Play
Previewing the tournament
With The Open upon us -- yes, we're calling it The Open -- Rickie Fowler feels like a strong pick, Birkdale's two protagonists from 2008 make a resurgence, and one pro puts his money where his mouth is to try to get into the field in England. Read
