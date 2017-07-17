The Open 2017: Tournament schedule, news, live scores and results

Jul 17, 2017, 11:26 AM ET
Rickie FowlerShawn Thew/EPA

Here is all you need to know about The Open from Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, including day-by-day results and analysis from Southport, England.

Complete tournament coverage and schedule

  • Dates: July 20-23
  • Venue: Royal Birkdale; Southport, England
  • Defending champion: Henrik Stenson
  • Tee times: First and second rounds

TV coverage

  • United States: Thursday and Friday, 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; Saturday, 4:30-7 a.m. ET, Golf Channel and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET, NBC; Sunday, 4-7 a.m. ET, Golf Channel and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET, NBC
  • United Kingdom: Sky Sports
  • Australia: Fox Sports Australia
  • South America: ESPN Latin America/ESPN Play

Previewing the tournament

All in on Rickie Fowler at The Open
With The Open upon us -- yes, we're calling it The Open -- Rickie Fowler feels like a strong pick, Birkdale's two protagonists from 2008 make a resurgence, and one pro puts his money where his mouth is to try to get into the field in England. Read

  • Stenson, Spieth part of early-round featured pairings
  • Cooper: The man whose putting lessons will help many pros at The Open
  • Stenson dismisses chances of defending his Open title
  • Willett plans to play through the pain at the Open
  • Prize money for The Open being paid in American dollars
  • Ian Poulter earns spot in The Open at Royal Birkdale
  • Jordan Spieth to skip John Deere to prepare for The Open
  • Fleetwood lifts Open de France title ahead of The Open
  • "Absolutely no reason why an Indian can't win" The Open