Oregon co-offensive coordinator David Reaves to be fired following DUI

Oregon?co-offensive coordinator and tight end coach David Reaves was arrested Saturday evening by the Eugene Police and charged with driving under the influence.

The process to terminate Reaves' employment with cause has commenced, according to the school.

"University of Oregon assistant football coach David Reaves was arrested last night and charged with Driving Under the Influence by members of the Eugene Police Department," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in a news release. "Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and the process to terminate his employment with cause has commenced. The University has high standards for the conduct of employees and is addressing this matter with the utmost of seriousness."

Reaves was officially hired by Oregon on Jan. 17.

Oregon coach Willie Taggart had brought Reaves along from USF, where he had coached four different positions in four seasons.

The news of Reaves' DUI comes less than a week after the Oregon athletic department suspended strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde for a month without pay after three Oregon football plays were hospitalized following offseason workouts.