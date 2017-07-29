New Orioles P Jeremy Hellickson involved in car accident

Jeremy Hellickson got a trip from the NL East cellar to an AL East team still clinging to playoff hopes, but hit a bump in the road on the way out of Philadelphia.

The veteran right-hander, who was traded by the? Phillies to the Orioles?on Friday, has not year arrived in Baltimore as he was rear-ended on the way to the airport.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that Hellickson is doing fine and has been in contact with Baltimore's staff, but had to go with his girlfriend to the emergency room following the car accident.

Showalter said the team hopes that Hellickson can make it to Baltimore in time to throw a bullpen session Sunday, but didn't say when Hellickson will make his Orioles debut. The team is currently in Texas for a weekend series before starting a seven-game homestand on Monday.

The 30-year-old is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA and joins an Orioles pitching staff that has the second-worst ERA in all of baseball at 5.15.