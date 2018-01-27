Orioles to play Manny Machado at SS, move Tim Beckham to 3B

Manny Machado will play shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles this season after spending the majority of his career at third base.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter confirmed that Machado will switch positions Saturday during the team's FanFest.

Tim Beckham, who primarily has played shortstop throughout his career, will swap positions with Machado and play third base, according to Showalter.

The 25-year-old Machado broke into professional baseball at shortstop as the third overall pick in the 2010 June first-year player draft. The three-time All-Star moved to third base as a rookie in 2013 in deference to veteran shortstop J.J. Hardy, and he has won two Gold Gloves at the position.

Machado finished in a tie for ninth among MLB third basemen in 2017 with 6 defensive runs saved, according to Baseball Info Solutions.

Showalter said last month that he had talked to Machado about a possible return to shortstop. Machado, who was the subject of widespread trade speculation earlier this offseason, had expressed a desire to play shortstop since joining the Orioles organization.

The manager acknowledged Saturday that Beckham, 28, also would prefer to play shortstop.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, Beckham enjoyed a breakout 2017 season with a career-high 22 home runs. After a July 31 trade with Tampa Bay, Beckham thrived in 50 games last season with Baltimore, batting .306 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs.