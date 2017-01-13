Orioles reach deals with closer Zach Britton, 3B Manny Machado

Zach Britton, who was a perfect 47-for-47 in save opportunities last season, has agreed to an $11.4 million deal to avoid salary arbitration with the Baltimore Orioles, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick on Friday.

In addition, slugger Manny Machado also avoided arbitration by reaching a one-year deal for $11.5 million, according to multiple reports.

The Orioles' closer had a 0.54 ERA -- the lowest ever for a pitcher who worked at least 50 innings in a season -- as he won the Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year Award in the American League.?In 67 innings, he allowed just 38 hits and one homer. He didn't allow a single earned run from April 30 to Aug. 24, a span of 43 appearances.

Britton made $6.75 million last season. He was drafted in 2006 and has spent his entire career with the Orioles, compiling 120 saves, 383 strikeouts and a 3.24 ERA.?

Machado had career highs in batting average (.294) and slugging percentage (.533) while totaling 37 homers and 96 RBIs. The 24-year-old third baseman, who has 105 career home runs since breaking into the majors in 2012, made $5 million last season.

Both Britton and Machado are scheduled to become free agents after the 2018 season.