Orioles' Wade Miley exits game after being hit by 2 line drives

Baltimore starter Wade Miley left the Orioles' game at Camden Yards on Friday night after being struck by line drives off the bats of two consecutive White Sox hitters in the first inning.

Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu smoked a liner off Miley's pitching hand. The veteran left-hander was examined by a trainer, insisted he was OK and stayed in the game.

Two pitches later, Avisail Garcia ripped a liner that struck Miley in the back of the left leg. He scrambled to his feet, but that was the last of his 12 pitches on Friday night.

Miley walked off under his own power and was replaced by Gabriel Ynoa, who retired the side after Abreu and Garcia had reached first base with singles.

"I kind of wanted to stay out there, but I guess they were kind of nervous about how many more were going to come my way,'' Miley said. "I think I'm fine.''

The Orioles beat the White Sox, 4-2, and Ynoa, making his first appearance for the O's, earned the win. He threw six scoreless innings, giving up six hits, striking out five and walking none.

Miley gave up three hits and registered two outs in the shortest start of his career.

CSN reported that the ball off Abreu's bat had an exit velocity of 103 mph, and the one off Avisail Garcia's bat was clocked at 102.

It wasn't the first time the baseball has found Miley on the mound. He was struck in the calf by a line drive in Texas last August and hit in the arm during an exhibition game this spring.

"I got to get out of the middle right there,'' he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.