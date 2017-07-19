Pablo Sandoval back to Giants, pending physical, after Red Sox release

Pablo Sandoval?has struck a minor league deal to return to the San Francisco Giants?pending a physical, according to multiple reports.

The former Giants star is en route to San Francisco for a physical after his official release from the? Boston Red Sox?earlier Wednesday. He will take a physical, then start playing in Triple-A Sacramento, the reports said.

The 2012 World Series MVP with the Giants was earlier in the day let go by the Red Sox when the third baseman didn't report after being designated for assignment last week.

It officially ended the Boston tenure for the once-celebrated free agent, who never was healthy enough to live up to the expectations that came with the $95 million contract he signed in 2014.

With the Red Sox unable to find a team willing to take on part of his salary, Sandoval moved on after 161 games, 575 at-bats, 136 hits and 14 homers for Boston -- but not a single one of them in the postseason.

