Pablo Sandoval placed on DL with knee sprain

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox will be without third baseman Pablo Sandoval as they prepare to open a 10-game homestand.

Sandoval was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a sprained right knee. The move is retroactive to Monday, meaning he'll be ineligible to return until May 4 at the earliest.

The Red Sox activated infielder Josh Rutledge from the disabled list to take Sandoval's spot on the roster.

The injury comes at a particularly inopportune time, considering shortstop Xander Bogaerts is playing with a sore left thumb, second baseman Dustin Pedroia has missed the past two games with a sore left ankle and left knee and utility infielder Brock Holt is on the disabled list with vertigo.

Rutledge, who figures to split time at third base with lefty-hitting Marco Hernandez in Sandoval's absence, had been sidelined since the final week of spring training with a hamstring strain. Rutledge went 1-for-12 with a home run on a five-game minor league rehab assignment.

Sandoval, who leads the team with three home runs but is hitting just .213 this season, was injured Sunday when he dropped down to his knees to stop a hard grounder.