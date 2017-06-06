Packers fans drive Davon House from Minneapolis to Green Bay after missed flight

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It was 11 p.m. on Monday night when Davon House landed at the Minneapolis airport. The Packers cornerback had missed his connection to Green Bay and needed to be back at Lambeau Field for the start of an OTA in less than nine hours.

Like many frustrated travelers, House vented on Twitter.

That's when a pair of Packers fans -- brothers Chad and Mike Johnson,, from the western part of Wisconsin -- sprang into action. They tweeted at House that they would give him a ride to Green Bay.

House accepted and off they went on the four-hour-plus ride.

"I went to bed and I was scrolling through my Twitter and saw he needed a ride," Chad Johnson told ESPN on Tuesday. "My brother lives in Hudson; I'm in Eau Claire. I tweeted him that 'I could come pick you up,' and in the meantime I texted my brother that House needs a ride. My brother also tweeted him. He was closer so he swung up to the airport and picked him up, and I met him on Highway 29 so my brother and I could keep each other awake."

Chad said he brought along a pillow so House could get some rest in order to be ready for Tuesday's practice.

They delivered House to his vehicle, which was parked at Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport, and were prepared to say their goodbyes.

"It would've been cool just to get a picture with him there, but he was like, 'Follow me to the stadium and I'll sign some stuff for you,'" Chad Johnson said. "We told him he didn't need to do that, and he insisted. He has OTAs at 7:30, and here he is at 3:30 in the morning doing this. So he brought us over there, we got to go in the locker room. He signed some shoes and some gloves and let us take pictures with the Super Bowl trophies."

Chad Johnson said House forced his brother to take $80 for gas and wanted to give him more, but they refused.

House signed a one-year, $2.85 million contract to return to the Packers, where he played his first four seasons, after two years with the Jaguars. The deal included a $150,000 workout bonus, so House had incentive to be back at Lambeau Field for Tuesday's voluntary OTA.

"He talked about how much he loves Green Bay and didn't really care for it in Jacksonville," Chad Johnson said.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy was impressed with House's commitment to getting back to Green Bay for Tuesday's OTA.

"It tells you about his commitment -- both from our fans and Davon," McCarthy said. "He knows the importance of it. [Practice] is so limited at this time of the year. I think Davon showed the importance of being here."

House isn't the first Packers player to take extreme measures to get back to Green Bay for an OTA practice. In 2009, then-linebacker A.J. Hawk paid $1,000 for taxi to drive him from Minneapolis after he missed his flight to Green Bay.

The Johnson brothers were back at work Tuesday morning, too. They turned around and drove right home. Chad, 41, works as a process engineer who molds medical components, and Mike, 38, runs a demolition crew.

"It was a bad night for him, but made memories that will last forever for a couple of lifelong Packer fans," Johnson said.