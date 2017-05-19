Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gets class out of final exam with retweet

Want to get out of your final exam? Ask Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

That's what a student named Peyton Meyer of Janesville, Iowa, did, and Rodgers obliged.

The class made a deal with its teacher, Laura Roberts, who is a Rodgers fan, that a retweet from the quarterback would cancel the final in a sports literature class made up of high school juniors and seniors in the Janesville Consolidated School District.

"We were talking about the news in sports like we do every day, and she mentioned that a student at another school tweeted at Kobe [Bryant]," Meyer told ESPN. "We asked if we could do the same, and we know she loves Aaron, so that's why we picked him."

A high school senior in Indiana got Bryant to retweet his request Thursday, getting his class out of a final exam.