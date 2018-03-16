Packers sign Kyle Fuller to offer sheet; Bears have 5 days to match

The Green Bay Packers have signed cornerback Kyle Fuller, who received the transition tag from the Chicago Bears, to an offer sheet, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Bears have five days to match the offer.

The news was first reported by the Chicago Tribune.

The Bears placed the transition tag on Fuller on March 6, guaranteeing the cornerback $12.971 million for 2018 and giving Chicago the right to match any offers.

The Bears will receive nothing in return if they choose not to match the Packers' offer.

After Fuller looked all but done with the Chicago Bears before the start of the 2017 season, the 26-year old defensive back turned in arguably his best season with 67 tackles, 2 interceptions and 22 pass breakups.

Chicago brought in multiple cornerbacks last spring, in essence to replace Fuller after the 2014 first-round draft pick suspiciously missed the entire 2016 season following a routine knee scope, causing the team to decline his fifth-year option.

Fuller started 46 games for the Bears over four seasons. As a rookie in 2014, Fuller was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after getting 2 interceptions against San Francisco in Week 2.

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.