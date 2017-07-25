Panthers TE Greg Olsen reports, says holdout 'not fair' to team

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen reported to training camp on Tuesday, saying it would have been selfish to hold out while seeking a new deal.

"It all came down to I just didn't think it was right for me to put my situation and my own personal best interest above that of the team,'' Olsen said after arriving at Wofford College. "If I didn't show up here today and I caused a big stink, what would have come from that was not fair to everybody.

"It's not something I wanted to be a part of. It's not who I am. I'm here. I'm ready to play. I always feel I'm ready to play. I expect to have a great season. I expect to do the things I've done the last couple of seasons.''

Olsen, 32, has been seeking an extension of his contract that runs through 2018 after last season becoming the first tight end in NFL history to have 1,000 yards receiving three straight years.

He said holding out was on the table at one point. But after general manager Dave Gettleman was fired eight days ago and Marty Hurney was hired as the interim general manager he didn't want to add to the "chaos that went on for another week.''

"I just didn't think my selfishness would do any good for the betterment of the team,'' Olsen said. "As much as we would have loved to or still would like to or whatever, the situation now is get something done.

"The reality is I'm here at camp ready to go as I always am, ready to have as good if not a better season than I've had. . . . Nothing that has transpired over the last couple of months at any point impacted that.''

Olsen ranks seventh among tight ends with an average salary of $7.5 million a year. He was seeking an extension that would put him among the top tight ends in the NFL.

Seattle's Jimmy Graham tops the list with an average of $10 million a year.

"Obviously, we feel strong about where we were in those discussions,'' Olsen said. "I'm also respectful of where the team comes and all those things considered.

"I just didn't think it was fair. I didn't think it was fair to Marty. I didn't think it was fair to the team. I didn't think it was fair to Mr. [owner Jerry] Richardson, the organization, the players, these young guys . . . this first time they meet me I'm adding more distraction than I'm worth.''

Olsen is one of two team captains seeking an extension. The other is 34-year-old outside linebacker Thomas Davis, who had begun discussions before Gettleman was fired.

Davis didn't speak on Tuesday.

The way Gettleman has taken a tough stance in signing older veterans with Davis and Olsen seeking extensions led to his firing, multiple team sources have told ESPN.com.

Olsen said his relationship with Gettleman was good.

"Obviously, we might not always have seen eye to eye on things,'' he said. "But as far as the respect level between the two of us, strictly, I didn't ever think there was an issue.

"He treated me with respect and we gave him the respect in return.''

While Olsen still wants a new deal, he didn't sound optimistic that would happen.

"Starting now my focus is on having the best training camp we can, having the best training camp I can,'' he said. "As far as I'm concerned all that stuff is over now.

"Obviously, we tried to get something done. It didn't work out. Now I'll play out my contract and try to win a Super Bowl.''