Patrick Patterson agrees to 3-year, $16.4M deal with Thunder

Free agent forward Patrick Patterson has reached agreement on a three-year, $16.4 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told ESPN.

The deal includes a player option for the third year, league sources said. The Thunder used their full tax payer mid-level exception on the agreement.

For Oklahoma City, Patterson, 28, is the ideal replacement in the starting lineup for Taj Gibson, who left for Minnesota in free agency.

Patterson leaves Toronto for Oklahoma City, where GM Sam Presti sees Patterson as floor spacer alongside the NBA's MVP Russell Westbrook and new All-Star forward Paul George. Patterson chose the Thunder as an opportunity to stay with a contending franchise and play along All-Star players, which he did with Toronto for the past four years. In seven NBA seasons, Patterson has averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds.