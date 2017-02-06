Patriots describe the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Falcons

The play: Matt Ryan, out of the shotgun, doesn't have a chance as Dont'a Hightower rushes around the edge on the blitz untouched. Hightower tackles Ryan for the sack and forces a fumble recovered by defensive lineman Alan Branch. The first Falcons' turnover of the postseason, proves to be incredibly costly. The Patriots take over and on the fifth play of the drive, Tom Brady connects with Danny Amendola for 6-yard touchdown to cap the 25-yard drive. The Patriots secure the 2-point conversion to make it a one-possession game with 6:34 left to play.
“We got the sack, we got the holding penalty, and were able to push them back out of field goal range.” -- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Patrick Smith/Getty Images