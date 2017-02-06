Patriots describe the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Falcons

The play: Brady fails to complete the first two passes of the drive but then connects with Chris Hogan on a short pass for 16 yards for a first down. After an incomplete pass to Julian Edelman, Brady connects with Malcolm Mitchell for 11 yards and another first down. On the next play, Brady fires a pass across the middle that is tipped. Edelman dives for the ball and uses unbelievable concentration to secure the ball inches from the ground while falling among three Falcons defenders. Four plays later, James White rushes 1 yard to rumble in for the touchdown. The Patriots get the 2-point conversion to tie the score at 28.

“We have been on the other end of a few of those catches and tonight, you know, we came up with it.” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady