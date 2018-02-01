Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski cleared from concussion protocol, 'ready to roll'

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. --? New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been cleared from the concussion protocol, he confirmed on Thursday.

"I'm cleared, ready to roll," he said, adding that he has no limitations. "It feels good."

Gronkowski said he had no doubt that he would be ready for Super Bowl LII, crediting the team's medical staff and noting it was a conservative approach.

Gronkowski had been diagnosed with a concussion in the AFC Championship Game after Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church was defending a pass in Gronkowski's direction and had his helmet make contact with Gronkowski's helmet.

Asked if he felt the hit was dirty, Gronkowski said Thursday, "It's just football."