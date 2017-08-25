Patriots WR Julian Edelman carted off with knee injury; out for game

DETROIT -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman left Friday night's game against the? Lions?on the first drive with a knee injury.?The team later ruled he would not return.

The play occurred less than two minutes into the game. Edelman was running an in-breaking route, beat linebacker? Jarrad Davis?and caught the ball at Detroit's 29-yard line. Edelman then turned up the field and planted his right foot into the turf at the 17 to avoid safety? Tavon Wilson?and lunged forward. He immediately reached to the back of his right knee.

Edelman walked off the field limping but unassisted. After a few minutes of being looked at in a makeshift tent, he was taken by cart to the locker room.?

Asked at halftime how Edelman was doing, Patriots coach Bill Belichick told CBS, "I don't know."

Edelman had three catches for 52 yards before the injury. The Patriots used Brandin Cooks,? Chris Hogan?and Danny Amendola?with Edelman out of the game.

Any loss of Edelman would be significant for New England. ?

He has 436 receptions (including playoffs) since 2013 -- the season after Wes Welker left for the Denver Broncos. That's 187 more than any other Patriots player in that span ( Rob Gronkowski, 249).

Former Patriots running back? LeGarrette Blount?tweeted hopes that Edelman's injury isn't serious.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.