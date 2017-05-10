Pats issue seldom-used May 9 tender to LeGarrette Blount

The New England Patriots have issued a May 9 tender to free agent running back LeGarrette Blount, according to a league source.

ProFootballTalk.com first reported the news of the tender being issued.

The tender, which is a seldom-used mechanism, means that if Blount remains unsigned past July 22, he can only play for the Patriots during the 2017 season. If he signs before that date with another team, Blount would count toward the 2018 compensatory draft pick formula. The tender carries a value of 110 percent of a player's base salary from the year before, which would amount to $1.1M for Blount.

After the free-agent additions of Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead, Blount appeared to be an odd man out in New England's backfield. The 30-year-old is coming off a career year, posting 1,161 yards and a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns.

There was an expectation that Blount's market, which has been quiet to this point, would pick up now that the date has passed that unrestricted free agent signings do not count toward the compensatory formula, but this tender could cool a potential market.

The door for a return for Blount, the team's power back during his time in New England, would seemingly still be open. That would put seven running backs in focus for the team, as the Patriots' backfield also boasts James White (signed to a three-year extension this offseason), Dion Lewis, veteran Brandon Bolden (a special teams contributor) and D.J. Foster, a promising developmental player.

The Patriots, who host the Chiefs to open the 2017 regular season, have made a flurry of offseason moves, including trading for wide receiver Brandon Cooks, defensive end Kony Ealy and tight end Dwayne Allen.