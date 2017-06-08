Pats, Julian Edelman agree to multiyear extension

Wide receiver Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots have agreed on a multiyear contract extension, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network had reported earlier that the sides were close to an agreement.

Edelman, 31, had 98 receptions for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns last season. He caught 21 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown in the postseason during the Patriots' path to another championship.

He made an improbable catch on the Patriots' game-tying drive in Super Bowl, reeling in a 23-yard reception on a tipped pass with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter.