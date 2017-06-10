Pats' Super Bowl rings have 283 diamonds 'to tell story of the game'

The New England Patriots' Super Bowl LI rings each contain 283 diamonds, an apparent nod to the team's comeback from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons?to capture their fifth championship in February.?

Team members were presented with the rings during a private ceremony Friday night at the residence of owner Robert Kraft.

A media release describing the ring noted that it contains a "total of more than 280 diamonds." Patriots spokesman Stacey James said the rings each have 283 diamonds "to tell the story of the game."

The amount of diamonds is the most ever used in a Super Bowl ring and more than double what the Patriots had in their rings in 2004 and '05, the team said.?

"We have had the good fortune to now celebrate five Super Bowl championships, and much like the games themselves, the rings and the celebrations keep getting bigger and better," Kraft said in a news release. "It was a historic comeback win, and the players deserve to have a ring that represents that accomplishment, so we created the biggest Super Bowl ring ever made. Watching the expressions of the players and coaches when they saw them for the first time and the overwhelming pride when they put them on was priceless."

New England trailed the Falcons 28-3 in the third quarter of the Super Bowl but went on to score the game's final 31 points to win 34-28 in overtime.

Among the Super Bowl ring's other notable details: It has a carat weight of 5.1; the right side of the ring is framed by Kraft's postgame comment, "Unequivocally the sweetest"; and the right arbor on the inside of the ring reads, "Greatest comeback ever."