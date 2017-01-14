Pats WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee) out against Texans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell will not play in Saturday night's divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury, sources tell ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Mitchell's absence for the second straight game should once again thrust Michael Floyd into an expanded role. The Patriots had claimed Floyd on waivers from the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 15.

Julian Edelman, who led the Patriots with 98 receptions during the regular season and is two catches shy of setting the franchise record for playoff receptions, will top a wide receiver depth chart that will include Chris Hogan, Floyd and Danny Amendola on Saturday night.

Mitchell, a fourth-round draft choice out of Georgia, totaled 32 catches for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 15 regular-season games (6 starts). He had come on strong, averaging 45.7 percent of the offensive snaps per game in the final half of the season after averaging 21.5 offensive snaps per game through the first half.

Mitchell injured the knee in the third quarter of the Patriots' 41-3 victory over the New York Jets on Dec. 24. He missed the season finale at the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 1 before returning to practice on a limited basis for the first time on Jan. 5.

Mitchell had been limited since his return, but sources tell Schefter that the Patriots are hopeful he might be available for game action should the team advance to the AFC Championship game on Jan. 22.