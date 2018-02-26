Patty Mills subjected to racial taunts during Sunday's game against Cavs

Spurs guard Patty Mills was subjected to racially insensitive taunts Sunday during San Antonio's road game in Cleveland.

Mills took to Twitter late Sunday night to respond to a fan who posted a video clip of the incident, saying that he hoped to "enlighten this confused, hateful fan."

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter of San Antonio's 110-94 victory Sunday afternoon over the? Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mills was at the free-throw line with 2:29 remaining in the contest when the fan could be heard yelling, "Hey Jamaican dog, they want their bobsledder back. Hey Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!"

Mills, a native of Australia who is black, was not asked about the taunts after the game. His father is a Torres Strait Islander and his mother is an Aboriginal Australian.