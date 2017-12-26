Paxton Lynch expected to start at QB for Broncos' season finale vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- In a season filled with uncertainty, Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday he expects Paxton Lynch to start at quarterback in Sunday's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And while Joseph didn't phrase it as a guarantee, because few things have been at the position this season, Joseph said he expected Lynch to show in practice he is recovered from an ankle injury enough to play.

"The plan is to play Paxton, that was kind of the plan last week, if he was healthy enough to play,'' Joseph said. "That's the plan, play Paxton.''

It will be Lynch's second start of the season. He suffered an ankle injury Nov. 26 against the Oakland Raiders and had not returned to practice until last Wednesday.

The Broncos split the work last week with the first-team offense between Brock Osweiler and Lynch, and would have played Lynch against the Washington Redskins if they had deemed him healthy enough. Osweiler started against the Redskins and played the whole way in the 27-11 loss.

Osweiler finished 22-of-38 passing for 193 yards to go with an interception and was sacked four times. But Joseph said Tuesday now is the time for Lynch as the Broncos head into the offseason with the quarterback position perhaps the biggest one to answer on their roster.

"We want to see him play, that's been the goal the last couple weeks,'' Joseph said. " ... With it being a quarterback issue going into the offseason, we want to see him play, to see where this player is ... we simply want to see this guy play, he's had one start this year. We want to see him play. He hasn't played much as a Bronco. It's simple, guys, we want to see him play.''

Trevor Siemian started 10 games at quarterback for the Broncos this season, while Osweiler started four; Sunday will be Lynch's second start.

Asked if any evaluation of Lynch would be tempered by whether the Chiefs give plenty of starters the day off, given they have clinched the AFC West title and can't enhance, or hurt, their playoff position, Joseph said: "No, we don't care about the Chiefs, as far as who they play. It's more about our football team.''