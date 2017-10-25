Pelicans' Anthony Davis exits with knee injury, MRI comes back negative

An MRI on the left knee of New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis?came back negative, coach Alvin Gentry said after the team's 103-93 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night in Portland, Oregon.?

Davis exit just?5:01 into the first quarter. It was unclear when exactly he got hurt.

Davis appeared to tweak the knee battling for position with Portland's Maurice Harkless, then seemed to reaggravate it while going after a long rebound with Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Davis slowly ran down court after the mild collision with Lillard and left the game during the Pelicans' ensuing possession.?

New Orleans later said Davis would not return.?

"I?don't know a whole lot," Gentry said. "Our trainers just said the MRI came back negative. I'm sure we'll know more tomorrow."?

Davis has had injuries with his left knee before, in his 2012-13 rookie season and the 2015-16 season. Both seasons ended early due to the injuries.

Davis had two points on 1-of-2 shooting, one rebound and one block before exiting Tuesday's loss.?