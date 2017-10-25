Pelicans' Anthony Davis exits with knee injury; MRI comes back negative

An MRI on the left knee of New Orleans Pelicans All-Star big man? Anthony Davis?came back negative, coach Alvin Gentry said after the team's 103-93 loss to the? Trail Blazers?on Tuesday night in Portland, Oregon.?

Davis is considered day-to-day, a league source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis exited just?five minutes into the first quarter. It was unclear when exactly he got hurt.

The 24-year-old appeared to tweak the knee battling for position with Portland forward? Maurice Harkless, then seemed to aggravate it while going after a long rebound with Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Davis slowly ran down the court after the mild collision with Lillard and left the game during the Pelicans' ensuing possession.?

The Pelicans later said Davis would not return.?

"I?don't know a whole lot," Gentry said. "Our trainers just said the MRI came back negative. I'm sure we'll know more tomorrow."?

Davis has had injuries to his left knee before, in his 2012-13 rookie season and during the 2015-16 season. Both seasons ended early due to the injuries.

The Pelicans star had two points on 1-of-2 shooting, one rebound and one block on Tuesday before exiting 5 minutes, 1 second into the contest.?