Pelicans' Anthony Davis undergoing MRI after injuring knee 5:01 into game vs Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis?is undergoing an MRI on his left knee in Portland tonight, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis exited Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers?in Portland just 5:01 into play after injuring his left knee. He will not return, the team said.?

Davis made contact with Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless, appearing to bump knees.?

Davis has had injuries with his left knee before, in his 2012-13 rookie season and the 2015-16 season. His season ended early due to injuries both season.?

Davis had two points on one-of-two field goals, one rebound and one block.?