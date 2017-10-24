Pelicans' Anthony Davis undergoing MRI after injuring knee 5:01 into game vs. Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis?is undergoing an MRI on his left knee in Portland, Oregon, tonight, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis exited Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers?in Portland just 5:01 into play after injuring his left knee. He will not return, the team said.?

Davis banged knees with guard Damian Lillard as the two were battling for a long rebound.?

Davis has had injuries with his left knee before, in his 2012-13 rookie season and the 2015-16 season. His season ended early due to injuries both seasons.?

Davis had two points on 1-of-2 shooting, one rebound and one block.?