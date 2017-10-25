Pelicans' Anthony Davis undergoing MRI after injuring knee early vs. Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis?was undergoing an MRI on his left knee in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday night, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis had exited Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers?just 5:01 into the first quarter.

It was unclear when Davis exactly got hurt but he did appear to tweak the knee battling for position with Portland's Maurice Harkless, then seemed to reaggravate it while going after a long rebound with Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Davis slowly ran down court after the mild collision with Lillard but left the game during the Pelicans' ensuing possession.?

New Orleans later said Davis would not return.?

Davis has had injuries with his left knee before, in his 2012-13 rookie season and the 2015-16 season. Both seasons ended early due to the injuries.

Davis had two points on 1-of-2 shooting, one rebound and one block before exiting against Portland.?