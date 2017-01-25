Penguins' Evgeni Malkin to miss All-Star Game with injury

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin, whose 54 points is tied for the team lead with Sidney Crosby, will miss the NHL All-Star Game with a lower-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday.

Malkin, who has 22 goals, also will miss Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

The Penguins didn't specify when Malkin was injured, but he wasn't able to put any weight on his left leg after taking a hit from St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson during Tuesday's game.

He is?three assists short of 500 for his career.