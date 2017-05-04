Pete Carroll: 'No animosity at all' with Richard Sherman

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that his relationship with Richard Sherman is "as good as it's ever been" and there's no longer serious thought to trading the cornerback this offseason.

"Everybody on our team is available to somebody that wants to come get them if they want to trade for them," Carroll said on the "Brock and Salk" show on 710 ESPN Seattle.

"We don't want to trade guys. We want to keep our guys. But we have to in an effort to always work to be better and help our team. We've got to listen and all that. So we went through that process. There was very open conversation about that. There was no animosity at all."

Carroll and general manager John Schneider spoke openly throughout the offseason about the team's willingness to listen to offers for Sherman.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Sherman was the one who initiated trade talks after last season.

Carroll was asked if the trade discussions are now over.

"Yes. In one respect, it would be because it went after draft time," Carroll said. "But people can always call you, and there were some people, there were some conversations. I don't think they're going to change. I don't think anybody's going to offer us anything that would make it worthwhile, because there's no draft involved and all that kind of stuff. But that's always out there. There's always opportunities to trade.

"But the likelihood is like zero percent, it seems like. Teams don't want to give up stuff. They don't want to trade at times like this, and it's really hard to navigate through a trade with experienced players during draft time. It just doesn't happen very often."

Sherman, 29, has never missed a game since entering the league in 2011. His 30 interceptions in the past six seasons are tops in the NFL and 10 more than any other cornerback.

He had a tumultuous 2016 season, twice getting into shouting matches on the sideline with Seahawks coaches during games.

"He wants to really recapture the intensity that he's always brought, and he feels like he can do that," Carroll said. "He adjusted some two or three years ago. I think it's time for us to continue to dig into him and make sure that he's really at the height of his game, intensity-wise.

"That may worry you guys. It doesn't worry me at all. I love that thought. But also there's time to make good decisions and good choices in regards to supporting his teammates and his team and all that, and he's really on point. So I'm excited to see that element in our team this year coming back."