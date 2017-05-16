Peyton Manning tabbed to host 25th ESPY Awards

Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning will help hand out the trophies as the 2017 ESPYS host, ESPN announced Tuesday.

"It's an honor to be asked to host the ESPYS, and it's even more meaningful that it's the 25th year for this incredible event," Manning said in a statement. "The ESPYS have been a part of my life during my entire career. I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL."

Manning was given the ESPY Icon Award in 2016 along with former? Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and former U.S. women's national team player Abby Wambach. All three had retired in the year prior to being honored.

The five-time NFL MVP stepped away from football in 2015 after helping the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50. He also won Super Bowl XLI with the Indianapolis Colts.

Manning played his first 14 seasons in Indianapolis. The Colts will unveil a statue of Manning in front of Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 7 and retire his jersey and put him in the team's ring of honor at halftime the next day.

The ESPYS will be held July 12 in Los Angeles. The awards show will air live on ABC.