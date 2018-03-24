Phillies release reliever Francisco Rodriguez, set Jake Arrieta debut for first home series

The Philadelphia Phillies released reliever Francisco Rodriguez on Saturday while also setting a debut date for their key pitching acquisition.

Jake Arrieta will make his major league debut for the Phillies on April 8, pitching before the home crowd in Philadelphia against the Miami Marlins, manager Gabe Kapler announced Saturday.

Arrieta and the Phillies finalized a three-year, $75 million contract on March 12. He pitched his first spring training game for the Phillies on Thursday, striking out two, allowing three hits and walking none over two innings.

Rodriguez, 36, posted a 5.40 ERA in eight appearances this spring.

He was guaranteed $2.5 million if he made the Phillies' Opening Day roster. In 28 games with the Detroit Tigers last season, Rodriguez was 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA, seven saves and six blown saves.

Rodriguez, a six-time All-Star known as "K-Rod," is a three-time league leader in saves (2005, 2006, 2008).