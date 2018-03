The Philadelphia Phillies released reliever Francisco Rodriguez on Saturday.

Rodriguez, 36, posted a 5.40 ERA in eight appearances this spring.

He was guaranteed $2.5 million if he made the Phillies' opening day roster. In 28 games with the Detroit Tigers last season, Rodriguez was 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA, seven saves and six blown saves.

Rodriguez, a six-time All-Star known as "K-Rod," is a three-time league leader in saves (2005, 2006, and 2008).