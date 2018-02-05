Philly Fanatics: Eagles faithful take to the streets after 1st Super Bowl win

More than 10,000 Eagles fans stormed the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday night to celebrate their team’s first Super Bowl victory.

Fireworks lit up the skies of downtown Philadelphia as fans of the championship-starved franchise sang, cried and drank into the wee hours of Monday morning. It was a celebration 58 years in the making.

Fans could be seen climbing poles, buildings, cars and even hotel awnings as the Eagles' fight song "Fly Eagles Fly" was belted with drunken revelry into the night by thousands of fans.

The celebration was mostly peaceful but the Philadelphia Police Department did respond to a number of isolated incidents during the celebration.

"We have had several acts of vandalism where windows have been smashed and some injuries have been reported around light poles that have been pulled down," a Philadelphia Police spokesperson said. "We have one report of looting at a gas station. There have been no fatalities."

A large group of fans climbed the gates of City Hall with beer kegs while a car on Walnut Street was flipped on its side. There were also a number of small fires set on the street but nobody was seriously injured.

Police began clearing out fans around 1:30 a.m. and were able to clear the streets by about 4 a.m.