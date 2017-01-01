Alina Zagitova of Russia competes her ladies free program during the ISU French Grand Prix figure skating event at Pole Sud Indoor skating rink in Grenoble, southeastern France, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Alina Zagitova of Russia competes her ladies free program during the ISU French Grand Prix figure skating event at Pole Sud Indoor skating rink in Grenoble, southeastern France, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Alina Zagitova of Russia competes her ladies free program during the ISU French Grand Prix figure skating event at Pole Sud Indoor skating rink in Grenoble, southeastern France, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)