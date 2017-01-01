Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns a shot from Shelby Rogers, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns a shot from Shelby Rogers, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns a shot from Shelby Rogers, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)