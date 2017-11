FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2014, file photo, Australia's David Morris jumps during the men's freestyle skiing aerials final at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. During five grueling months of somersaulting into a pool in Utah, the 2014 silver medalist perfected a new trick, three flips with five twists, that could help him medal again. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)