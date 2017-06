FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams reacts during her match against Kristina Mladenovic at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2017 tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia. Florida police said Thursday, June 29, 2017, that Williams was in a car crash earlier this month. He said the June 9th crash was under investigation, but declined to give further details. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)