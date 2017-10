FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2014, file photo, hockey pucks bounce off the wall during the warm up session before the USA vs Finland men's bronze medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Sochi, Russia. While older generations had no connection to an Olympic tournament that was previously reserved for amateurs, today’s NHL stars spend their whole lives looking forward to competing on that stage. Instead of going to South Korea this winter to play for their countries, players now must reckon with an 82-game season that rolls on without the Olympics while counterparts in the minors, college and Europe take their places. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)