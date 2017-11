FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Feb. 21, 2014, Russia's relay team from left, Yana Romanova, Olga Zaitseva, Ekaterina Shumilova and Olga Vilukhina, celebrate winning the silver for the women's biathlon 4x6k relay at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina have tested positive for doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, their silver medals are forfeit and according to an IOC statement issued Monday Nov. 27, 2017, they are among five Russian athletes now banned from all future Olympics. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)