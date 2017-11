FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday July 2, 2017, Germany coach Joachim Loew holds the trophy after Germany won 1-0 in the Confederations Cup final soccer match between Chile and Germany, at the St.Petersburg Stadium, Russia. More worldwide soccer tournaments involving even more national teams could be coming to every odd-numbered year, according to officials of the UEFA-led Global Nations League project, Friday Nov. 3, 2017, which may replace the Confederation Cup. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, FILE)