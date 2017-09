FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2006, file photo, Texas quarterback Vince Young rushes for the game-winning touchdown against Southern California during the Rose Bowl college football game in Pasadena, Calif. When Texas and Southern California last met on the football field, the Longhorns and Trojans put on a show many still call the greatest game in college football history. Texas (1-1) and No. 4 USC (2-0) meet again on Saturday night, Sept. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)